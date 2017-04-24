Cardinals' Carpenter suspended 1 game for contact with ump
St. Louis first baseman Matt Carpenter has been suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball for making contact with umpire John Tumpane following his ejection last weekend. Carpenter was called out on strikes by Tumpane during the seventh inning of Sunday's game at Milwaukee.
