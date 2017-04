Cardinals announce Hall of Famer Lou Brock has been diagnosed with cancer

Brock, 77, was set to appear April 25 at Busch Stadium for Budweiser Bash, but that has been cancelled. The Cardinals released the following statement on Brock's health: The St. Louis Cardinals announced that Lou Brock has cancelled his April 25th Budweiser Bash appearance at Busch Stadium as he is currently undergoing treatment for Multiple Myeloma.

