Bird breaks out, Yanks sweep Cards 9-3 for 7th straight

Bird busted out of his slump with a long home run that began a perfect night in the batter's box, and Michael Pineda pitched New York past the staggering St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 for its seventh straight victory. Aaron Hicks also hit a homer and Judge was robbed of one by a fan in the bleachers , forcing the young Yankees bopper to settle for an RBI triple.

