Ball that stuck to Molina sold for $2,000 in online auction

The baseball that curiously stuck to Yadier Molina's chest protector during a game this month was sold for $2,015 in a St. Louis Cardinals online auction. There were 58 bids for the ball, and the winner was declared when the auction closed Sunday night.

