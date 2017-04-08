Arroyoa s return results in 10-4 loss...

Arroyoa s return results in 10-4 loss in St. Louis

Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs, Michael Wacha allowed one run over six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on Todd Isaacs blasted two home runs to lead the Lake County Captains to a doubleheader sweep of the Dayton Dragons on Friday night at Fifth Th ST. LOUIS - Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs, Michael Wacha allowed one run over six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on Saturday to spoil Bronson Arroyo's return to the majors.

