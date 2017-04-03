Angels complete epic comeback, Reds win

The Los Angeles Angels staged an incredible comeback to win 10-9 in MLB, while the Cincinnati Reds upset the St Louis Cardinals. Albert Pujols hit his 592nd career home run leading off the bottom of the ninth inning for the Angels to initiate an amazing comeback against the Mariners, who fell to 1-6 in miserable fashion on Sunday.

