Angels complete epic comeback, Reds win
The Los Angeles Angels staged an incredible comeback to win 10-9 in MLB, while the Cincinnati Reds upset the St Louis Cardinals. Albert Pujols hit his 592nd career home run leading off the bottom of the ninth inning for the Angels to initiate an amazing comeback against the Mariners, who fell to 1-6 in miserable fashion on Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Sun
|StickyPhartsx
|2
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
