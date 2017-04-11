And That Happened: Monday's Scores and Highlights
Anthony Rizzo led the ceremonies, being the first player to begin hoisting the flag and being the one selected to carry the World Series trophy onto the field. He then carried the Cubs off the field in victory by hitting a game-winning single to break a 2-2 tie in the ninth and walk the champs off in victory.
