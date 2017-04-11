Almora's catch aids Arrieta in Cubs 2-1 win at St. Louis
Piscotty, who was able to walk off the field, left with what the team said was a head contusion and will be reevaluated Wednesday morning. The new Major League Baseball season has started, with three games that include the World Series champion Chicago Cubs playing at St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|17 hr
|Must phartze
|4
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC