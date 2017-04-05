Adam Wainwright meant to do that

Adam Wainwright meant to do that

Last night, in the fourth inning of the Cardinals-Cubs game, starter Adam Wainwright threw a pitch that went about 25 feet, straight into the grass on the first base side of the mound, as if he were spiking it intentionally. It caused everyone who was online during the game to make a bunch of jokes, but it turned out there was a purpose to it.

