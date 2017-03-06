Wong's bat, glove lead Cardinals vs. Twins

Second baseman Kolten Wong helped the Cardinals with both his bat and his glove, but the Twins rallied late for a 2-1 win after a pair of errors with two outs in the ninth. Minnesota was buoyed by a game-tying RBI single from Ehire Adrianza , and a walk-off RBI single from Chris Gimenez in the 10th on Monday at Hammond Stadium.

