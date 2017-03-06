Wong's bat, glove lead Cardinals vs. ...

Wong's bat, glove lead Cardinals vs. Twins

Second baseman Kolten Wong helped the Cardinals with both his bat and his glove, but the Twins rallied late for a 2-1 win after a pair of errors with two outs in the ninth. Minnesota was buoyed by a game-tying RBI single from Ehire Adrianza , and a walk-off RBI single from Chris Gimenez in the 10th on Monday at Hammond Stadium.

