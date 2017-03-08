Wisdom hits third spring homer in Cards' win
Behind three scoreless innings from starter Adam Wainwright and a two-hit day by Jhonny Peralta , the Cardinals earned their eighth Grapefruit League victory with a 9-2 win over the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium on Tuesday. Wainwright scattered three hits and struck out two while throwing 44 pitches in his second spring start.
