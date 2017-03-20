Why there's a giant A's hat on top of a downtown SF Muni stop

San Francisco pitcher Sergio Romo displays a newspaper telling of their win as they celebrate their victory over the St. Louis Cardinals 9-0 to win the NLCS Championship game at AT&T Park Monday, Oct. 22, 2012 in San Francisco, Calif. less San Francisco pitcher Sergio Romo displays a newspaper telling of their win as they celebrate their victory over the St. Louis Cardinals 9-0 to win the NLCS Championship game at AT&T Park Monday, Oct. 22, ... more Giants' Gregor Blanco, Angel Pagan and Hunter Pence celebrate the victory, as San Francisco beat the St. louis Cardinals 7-1 in game two, to tie the National League Championship Series at 1-1, at AT&T Park, the San Francisco, Ca., on Monday Oct. 15, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.