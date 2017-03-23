Washington Nationals Grapefruit Leagu...

Washington Nationals Grapefruit League GameThread(s): Nats vs Cardinals vs Marlins

It's baseball all day long today, starting with the Washington Nationals ' 1:05 PM EDT matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals in The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. It's a split-squad day for the Nats, who will also travel to Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida tonight to take on the Miami Marlins at 7:05 PM.

Chicago, IL

