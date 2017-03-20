Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals: Grapefruit League...

Though he won't likely be making a third straight Opening Day start, if things progress as planned, without any setbacks or hiccups, Max Scherzer could be ready for the start of the Washington Nationals ' 2017 campaign. This afternoon, in Jupiter, Florida's Roger Dean Stadium, the 32-year-old righty is set to make his Grapefruit League debut after working his way back from a stress fracture in his right ring finger.

