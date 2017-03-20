Washington Nationals at St. Louis Car...

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals: Grapefruit League GameThread

Read more: Federal Baseball

Two of Stephen Strasburg's four starts this Spring have been against the same St. Louis Cardinals he faces this afternoon in the next-to-last game in Florida for the Washington Nationals before they head to D.C. for two exhibition games and next Monday's season opener in the nation's capital. Overall on the Spring, the Nationals' Opening Day starter has put up a 7.30 ERA , giving up two walks and striking out 12, with hitters posting a .306 AVG against him in Grapefruit League action.

