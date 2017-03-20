Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals: Grapefruit League GameThread
Two of Stephen Strasburg's four starts this Spring have been against the same St. Louis Cardinals he faces this afternoon in the next-to-last game in Florida for the Washington Nationals before they head to D.C. for two exhibition games and next Monday's season opener in the nation's capital. Overall on the Spring, the Nationals' Opening Day starter has put up a 7.30 ERA , giving up two walks and striking out 12, with hitters posting a .306 AVG against him in Grapefruit League action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC