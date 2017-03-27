Washington Nationals at New York Mets: Grapefruit League GameThread

Max Scherzer starts for the Washington Nationals this afternoon in Grapefruit League action against the New York Mets at 1:10 PM EDT in Port St. Lucie, Florida's First Data Field. It will be Scherzer's second start of the Spring after the 32-year-old right-hander made his 2017 debut with 4 2a 3 innings on the mound last Wednesday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals in which he gave up five hits, a walk and two runs.

