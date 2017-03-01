Wacha to work against Nationals
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. a Michael Wacha, working on three days' rest after going just two innings at Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, will pitch for the Cardinals against a split squad of Washington Nationals Friday at the new facility housing the Nats and Houston Astros.
