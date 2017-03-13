Wacha strikes out four against Mets

Robert Gsellman delivered five solid innings Saturday in his bid to become the Mets' fifth starter, while Michael Wacha solidified his own rotation standing with four solid innings for the Cardinals in the Mets' 5-4 win at Roger Dean Stadium. Battling Seth Lugo and Zack Wheeler for the fifth starter job, Gsellman held the Cardinals to one run -- a Randal Grichuk RBI single -- in five innings, striking out three.

