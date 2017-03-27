Tilson not headed for DL yet

Charlie Tilson's recovery from a stress reaction in his right foot will be slow, but as of now the outfield prospect isn't headed for a stint on the 60-day disabled list. Tilson, who tore his hamstring in his Sox debut last season after being acquired from the Cardinals for lefty Zach Duke, had the foot re-evaluated and will keep it in a walking boot for another three weeks.

