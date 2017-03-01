Third base could be Cards' experiment with Peralta, Gyorko
Matt Carpenter has moved across the diamond to first, leaving Jhonny Peralta and Jedd Gyorko to compete for time at the hot corner. A three-time All-Start shortstop, Peralta had not played third base regularly since 2010 until making the switch last year.
