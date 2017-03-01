Strasburg sticks with stretch; Miley hit by liner
Stephen Strasburg avoided a windup for all 23 of his pitches in a 2-1, 10-inning loss by a Washington Nationals' split squad to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, his first appearance of spring training. "I'm not trying to reinvent myself, but just trying to simplify things as much as I can and be able to repeat my mechanics," Strasburg said.
