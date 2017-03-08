Spring Training Report: Saturday, Mar...

Spring Training Report: Saturday, March 11th

9 hrs ago

The Kansas City Royals dropped a one-run contests and the St. Louis Cardinals took a 10-inning tie in spring training action Saturday. Brandon Moss pushed Kansas City's lead to 4-0 in the seventh with a three-run bomb - his first of the spring.

Chicago, IL

