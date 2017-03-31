Some MLB players who start year fast or slow

In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz rounds third and heads home to score on a single by Yadier Molina during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, in St. Louis. Diaz started his rookie season in 2016 by hitting .423 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 22 games last April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.