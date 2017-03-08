Sir Lance-a-Lot: McCullers perfect in debut
Making his first appearance since last August, starter Lance McCullers Jr. retired all six batters he faced to help the Astros to a 3-0 victory over the Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium on Thursday. McCullers started Spring Training on a modified throwing program as he finished his recovery from an elbow strain that had ended his 2016 season prematurely.
