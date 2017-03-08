Siegrist to pitch for first time this spring
JUPITER, Fla. a _Lefthander Kevin Siegrist, who has been brought along slowly this spring as he dealt with some minor shoulder issues, is slated to make his first exhibition appearance of the spring Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.
