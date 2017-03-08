Siegrist debuts, with focus on curve
Delayed early in camp by soreness in his pitching shoulder, Kevin Siegrist made his spring debut on Wednesday and worked around a leadoff single to pitch a scoreless inning in the Cardinals' 9-3 win against the Nationals. With three weeks remaining in Grapefruit League play, Siegrist has ample time to get in the necessary work to be ready for the start of the regular season.
