Scherzer tosses 4 2/3 in spring debut

15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Nationals

Max Scherzer finished 4 2/3 innings in his Grapefruit League debut, but Cardinals infielder Greg Garcia stole the spotlight to help St. Louis to a 6-1 victory over Washington at Roger Dean Stadium on Wednesday. Garcia, who legged out an inside-the-park home run in the team's last game, tallied three more extra-base hits, including a pair off Scherzer.

