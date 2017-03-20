Scherzer tosses 4 2/3 in spring debut
Max Scherzer finished 4 2/3 innings in his Grapefruit League debut, but Cardinals infielder Greg Garcia stole the spotlight to help St. Louis to a 6-1 victory over Washington at Roger Dean Stadium on Wednesday. Garcia, who legged out an inside-the-park home run in the team's last game, tallied three more extra-base hits, including a pair off Scherzer.
