Scherzer says finger healed, should pitch in opening week

Saying his finger feels normal, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer proclaimed himself healed following his first exhibition start this year, a 6-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. A stress fracture in the knuckle of the ring finger on his pitching hand slowed Scherzer and caused him to grip his fastball with the middle three fingers instead of the usual index and middle fingers.

