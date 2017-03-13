Scheduled to see Andrews, Ondrusek re...

Scheduled to see Andrews, Ondrusek released by Orioles

In this Aug. 20, 2014 file photo, Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Logan Ondrusek throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in St. Louis. Ondrusek, due to have his elbow examined next week by Dr. James Andrews, has been released by the Baltimore Orioles.

Chicago, IL

