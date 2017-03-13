Scheduled to see Andrews, Ondrusek released by Orioles
In this Aug. 20, 2014 file photo, Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Logan Ondrusek throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in St. Louis. Ondrusek, due to have his elbow examined next week by Dr. James Andrews, has been released by the Baltimore Orioles.
