Rough third inning only blemish for Cards' Leake

Minnesota Twins starter Adalberto Mejia made another strong case for a spot in the rotation, while Joe Mauer sparked the offense in a 9-0 win over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals in front of a record crowd at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday. "I kept thinking 'Just throw strikes, just throw strikes' there's nothing else you can do out there if you keep thinking about anything else," Mejia said through a translator.

