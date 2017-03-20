Rotation to feature Wacha to open season
A decision that had been hinted at for weeks became official on Sunday when manager Mike Matheny confirmed that Michael Wacha will begin the season in the Cardinals' rotation. Wacha will join Carlos Martinez , Adam Wainwright , Lance Lynn and Mike Leake in an all-righty rotation.
