Q&A: Mozeliak gives thoughts on '17 Cardinals
As John Mozeliak enters his 10th season as the Cardinals general manager, he and his team are preparing to do something they have never done: Chase the World Series champion Cubs. St. Louis' chief rival from Chicago snapped its legendary 108-year championship drought last fall, hardly the ending to the season the Cardinals -- who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and only the third time in Mozeliak's first nine years as GM -- had envisioned when they gathered in Jupiter, Fla., a year ago.
