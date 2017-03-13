Molina, exuberant Puerto Ricans beat Dominican Republic 3-1
With 34-year-old Yadier Molina leading the way, Puerto Rico had a ball in beating defending World Baseball Classic champion the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night. Molina homered, hit an RBI single and celebrated big plays just as hard as younger teammates as the exuberant Puerto Ricans won 3-1 in the second round to snap the Dominican Republic's 11-game WBC winning streak.
