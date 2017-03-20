MLB roundup: Wong helps Cardinals dow...

MLB roundup: Wong helps Cardinals down Marlins

Read more: KION 46

Kolten Wong tripled and knocked in two runs Thursday as St. Louis stopped Miami in Jupiter, Fla. Adam Wainwright allowed five hits and an earned run over four innings for the Cardinals, while Dan Straily gave up six hits and three runs in four innings for the Marlins.

