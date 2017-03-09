MLB, MLBPA make official the relocati...

MLB, MLBPA make official the relocation of Pirates-Cardinals game to Williamsport

3 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

MLB and the MLBPA officially announced Thursday the relocation of the Sunday, Aug. 20 game between the Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals from PNC Park to Williamsport, Pa. The game will air on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball and coincide with the Little League World Series.

