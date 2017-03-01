Michael Conforto gets 2 birthday hits...

Michael Conforto gets 2 birthday hits in Mets' 6-1 loss to Cardinals | Rapid reaction

Michael Conforto got two hits and a cake in the clubhouse for his 24th birthday, in the Mets' 6-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Roger Dean Stadium. Conforto singled off lefty Brett Cecil in the fourth inning and hit one to the opposite field in the sixth.

