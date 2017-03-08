McCullers 'feels good' after first start
With last year's injury concerns behind him and featuring a more fluid delivery, Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. pitched in a game for the first time since Aug. 2 of last year by firing two scoreless innings in his Grapefruit League debut Thursday against the Cardinals. McCullers, who missed the final two months of last season following an elbow sprain and has been on an individualized throwing program, mixed his arsenal well, throwing 16 of 24 pitches for strikes.
