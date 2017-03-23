Matheny views Adams as legit LF option
Though winds were swirling around the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, Matt Adams enjoyed an uneventful day while making his first career start in left field. The Cardinals are continuing their experimental usage of Adams in the outfield, though in two games as a left fielder, he hasn't had a fly ball hit his way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC