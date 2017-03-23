Matheny indicates Peralta will get 3B nod
Though manager Mike Matheny prefers not to speak in absolutes, he indicated on Friday that Jhonny Peralta will open the season as the Cardinals' starting third baseman, leaving Jedd Gyorko to serve as a utility infielder. "He's looked as good as we had hoped," Matheny said of Peralta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC