Martinez reportedly starting for DR Tuesday

Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez , who started the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic opener against Canada last week, will start for the defending Classic champs against Puerto Rico at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday to open Pool F play in San Diego, according to a tweet by USA TODAY's Jorge Ortiz. It was originally listed that Twins right-hander Ervin Santana would start, but Ortiz said Team Dominican GM Moises Alou said via text that it will be Martinez.

