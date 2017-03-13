Martinez reportedly starting for DR Tuesday
Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez , who started the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic opener against Canada last week, will start for the defending Classic champs against Puerto Rico at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday to open Pool F play in San Diego, according to a tweet by USA TODAY's Jorge Ortiz. It was originally listed that Twins right-hander Ervin Santana would start, but Ortiz said Team Dominican GM Moises Alou said via text that it will be Martinez.
