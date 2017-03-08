Martinez brings the heat for Team DR
It was only the ninth day of March, but with his country's colors on his chest, Carlos Martinez pitched with an effort one usually sees in October. Martinez, making the first World Baseball Classic start of his career for Team Dominican Republic, came out firing Thursday night at Marlins Park in a over Canada.
