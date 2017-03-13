Let's all watch Cardinals closer Seun...

Let's all watch Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and transform

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

People, in this space we tell stories, but we do not tell lies. So when we headline an important dispatch as "Let's watch Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and turn into a bottle of ginseng," we mean that you'll have the opportunity to watch Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh get licked by a dog and turn into a bottle of ginseng.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
News Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Ireland
  3. Health Care
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,098 • Total comments across all topics: 279,605,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC