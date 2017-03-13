Left field a possibility for Cardinals first baseman Adams

Instead of him fielding throws at first base, manager Mike Matheny asked Adams to go to a practice diamond with St. Louis outfielders to listen to some tips from former Cardinals great Willie McGee. "He'll be on the back fields working there today - just having conversations and learning the nuances of it," Matheny said before the Cardinals' 5-4 loss to the Mets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.