Kyle Gibson posts another strong outing in Twins' 2-1 loss to Cardinals
Several Twins players made nice defensive plays behind Gibson, allowing him to pitch five strong innings during the Twins 2-1 loss to St. Louis. Gibson allowed one run on one hit, a Jedd Gyorko home run in the fourth, as he lowered his spring training ERA to 2.08.
