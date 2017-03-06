Korea's Oh extingishes 8th-inning fire vs. Israel
In the Classic's opening game, Korea turned to its lone Major Leaguer in a critical spot against Israel, which had the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth inning with the game tied at 1. The Cardinals' star closer completely overmatched Israeli shortstop Scott Burcham, fanning him on four pitches, the last a perfectly spotted fastball on the outside corner for a called strike three. Oh then struck out two more batters in a scoreless ninth, again keeping the game tied.
