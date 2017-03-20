Kolten Wong lashes out after losing his starting role with the Cardinals
Kolten Wong is no longer the only second baseman being considered for a starting role on the Cardinals' roster, and he's not happy about it. On Saturday, GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny hinted that Wong could lose playing time to Jedd Gyorko or Greg Garcia in 2017 - in other words, an infielder who brings a little more pop at the plate.
