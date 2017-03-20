Joe Maddon announces Chicago Cubs starting rotation for 2017

Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester will get the start in the Cubs first game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Photo By: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports On Thursday, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon announced the official starting rotation for the start of the 2017 season, which begins for the Cubs when they face their rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, on April 2. Although Maddon had previously announced that Cubs ace Jon Lester would get the start for the Cubs opening day game in St. Louis, the rest of the rotation was not announced until Thursday.

