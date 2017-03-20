Joe Maddon announces Chicago Cubs starting rotation for 2017
Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester will get the start in the Cubs first game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Photo By: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports On Thursday, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon announced the official starting rotation for the start of the 2017 season, which begins for the Cubs when they face their rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, on April 2. Although Maddon had previously announced that Cubs ace Jon Lester would get the start for the Cubs opening day game in St. Louis, the rest of the rotation was not announced until Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC