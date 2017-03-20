Joe Maddon announces Chicago Cubs sta...

Joe Maddon announces Chicago Cubs starting rotation for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Isportsweb.com

Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester will get the start in the Cubs first game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Photo By: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports On Thursday, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon announced the official starting rotation for the start of the 2017 season, which begins for the Cubs when they face their rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, on April 2. Although Maddon had previously announced that Cubs ace Jon Lester would get the start for the Cubs opening day game in St. Louis, the rest of the rotation was not announced until Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
News Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC