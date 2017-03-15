Jason Motte's journey to Rockies reliever started behind the plate
When Jason Motte was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2003, he envisioned a career behind the plate, not one on the mound peering in at it. But things didn't go as planned for the veteran Rockies reliever early in his professional career, something that has worked out perfectly fine for him.
