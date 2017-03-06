Gibson makes progress with effective ...

Gibson makes progress with effective outing

20 hrs ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- For Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson , his overhauled delivery remains a work in progress, but he was encouraged by the results after a strong showing against the Cardinals in a Gibson, who has worked with weighted balls and a balloon-shaped connection ball to help shorten his arm path, tossed four innings, allowing one run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Chicago, IL

