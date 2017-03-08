Fits like a glove: Cardinals' Mike Matheny breaks in leather
Mike Matheny added another responsibility to his duties as St. Louis Cardinals manager, which already included setting lineups and determining the pitching rotation. A six-time Gold Glove catcher, Matheny already helped first basemen Matt Carpenter and Matt Adams break in gloves this spring training.
