Fits like a glove: Cardinals' Mike Matheny breaks in leather

13 hrs ago

Mike Matheny added another responsibility to his duties as St. Louis Cardinals manager, which already included setting lineups and determining the pitching rotation. A six-time Gold Glove catcher, Matheny already helped first basemen Matt Carpenter and Matt Adams break in gloves this spring training.

